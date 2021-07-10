Accessibility links

'About Time': South Africans React as Zuma Goes to Jail

Many South Africans were gleeful on Thursday after hearing that former President Zuma turned himself in the previous day to begin a 15 month jail sentence for contempt of court.It is the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state's ability to enforce the rule of law

