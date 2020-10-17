'Foreigners Go Back Home'
Some South Africans carrying banners inscribed 'Put South Africa First, are demanding the immediate removal of foreigners from the country, saying some of them are rapists, drug pushers and grabbing most formal and informal jobs. (Video: Benedict Nhlapho) #zimbabweanlivesmatter #southafrica
