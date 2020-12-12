Many Zimbabweans Set to Benefit in Pfumvudza/Intwasa Program
Cate Turton, Development Director at the British Embassy in Zimbabwe, says many farmers are expected to benefit from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa program in which conservation methods are used to till the land. She speaks with VOA Zimbabwe's Gibbs Dube about the program. (Video: VOA/British Embassy)
