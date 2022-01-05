A Year After January 6, Trump Still Pushes Election Fraud Claims
A year after the January 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged. In recent months, the former president has pushed Republicans in state legislatures to change election laws. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Episodes
-
January 05, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 5, 2022
-
January 05, 2022
Ambulance Service for Poor Helps Residents of Nairobi’s Largest Slum
-
January 05, 2022
Nelson Chamisa Election Documentary
-
January 04, 2022
Former Highlanders, Zifa Boss Laid to Rest
-
January 04, 2022
Ndumiso Gumede Laid to Rest
-
January 04, 2022
Late Football Administrator Laid to Rest