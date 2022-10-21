Farmers are harvesting crops in the United States during a period of economic uncertainty due in large part to Russia’s war on Ukraine. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, farmers are trying to make the most of higher grain prices while managing external factors affecting their farming operations.
Ukraine War Helping, Hurting US Farmers
