Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ukraine War Helping, Hurting US Farmers

Ukraine War Helping, Hurting US Farmers
Embed
Ukraine War Helping, Hurting US Farmers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:05 0:00
Direct link

Farmers are harvesting crops in the United States during a period of economic uncertainty due in large part to Russia’s war on Ukraine. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, farmers are trying to make the most of higher grain prices while managing external factors affecting their farming operations.

See comments

Farmers are harvesting crops in the United States during a period of economic uncertainty due in large part to Russia’s war on Ukraine. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, farmers are trying to make the most of higher grain prices while managing external factors affecting their farming operations.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG