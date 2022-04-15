Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, people have spread information — and misinformation — about the war on social media. For VOA, Ali Siddiqi has the story on how social media posts are affecting the perceptions of young people and beyond. Video editor: Bakhityar Zamanov/Henry Hernandez
Disinformation Aims to Skew Young People's View of War in Ukraine
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, people have spread information — and misinformation — about the war on social media. For VOA, Ali Siddiqi has the story on how social media posts are affecting the perceptions of young people and beyond. Video editor: Bakhityar Zamanov/Henry Hernandez
Episodes
-
April 15, 2022
Special Shelter for Ukrainian Women, Children Set Up in Lviv
-
-
-
April 14, 2022
New York Shooting Suspect in Police Custody
-
-
April 13, 2022
Ukrainian Refugees Race to Escape War
Facebook Forum