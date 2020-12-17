Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Autonomus Ships Emerging ...

Autonomus Ships Emerging ...
Embed
Autonomus Ships Emerging ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:59 0:00
Direct link

Like their counterparts on land, autonomous ships are emerging as a new way to traverse the world’s oceans. VOA’s Tina Trinh takes a look at the Mayflower Autonomous Ship, a solar-powered, unmanned vessel that will journey from the United Kingdom to the U.S. using artificial intelligence.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG