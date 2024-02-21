Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Renews Bilateral Agreements With Belarus Amid Concerns Over Secrecy of Value of Projects, Beneficiaries

Zimbabwe Renews Bilateral Agreements With Belarus Amid Concerns Over Secrecy of Value of Projects, Beneficiaries
Embed
Zimbabwe Renews Bilateral Agreements With Belarus Amid Concerns Over Secrecy of Value of Projects, Beneficiaries

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:57 0:00
Direct link

Acting Secretary for Foreign for Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Head of Zimbabwe's Senior Officials delegation, Ambassador Rofina Chikava, said in a meeting with Belarusians about undisclosed investments in Zimbabwe. Critics say the bilateral agreements are only benefiting the elite.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG