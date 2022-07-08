Siphosami Malunga of the Open Society Foundation says there is need for Zimbabwean leaders to stick to presidential limits in order to create a democratic state. He was speaking to reporters at the end of the Africa Summit on Constitutionalism and Democratic Consolidation organized by the National Democratic Institute and Botswana.
'Zimbabwean Leaders Should Stick to Presidential Limits'
