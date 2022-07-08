Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

'Zimbabwean Leaders Should Stick to Presidential Limits'

'Zimbabwean Leaders Should Stick to Presidential Limits'
Embed
'Zimbabwean Leaders Should Stick to Presidential Limits'

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:09 0:00
Direct link

Siphosami Malunga of the Open Society Foundation says there is need for Zimbabwean leaders to stick to presidential limits in order to create a democratic state. He was speaking to reporters at the end of the Africa Summit on Constitutionalism and Democratic Consolidation organized by the National Democratic Institute and Botswana.

Siphosami Malunga of the Open Society Foundation says there is need for Zimbabwean leaders to stick to presidential limits in order to create a democratic state. He was speaking to reporters at the end of the Africa Summit on Constitutionalism and Democratic Consolidation organized by the National Democratic Institute and Botswana.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG