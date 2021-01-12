UHopewell Chin'ono Arriving in Court ...

Accessibility links

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arriving in court Monday ... He is facing charges of publishing or communicating a falsehood. Chin'ono's attorneys argue that the state is using a scrapped piece of law. He allegedly tweeted that a policeman struck and killed a child strapped on his mother's back. (VOA)

