UHopewell Chin'ono Arriving in Court ...
Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono arriving in court Monday ... He is facing charges of publishing or communicating a falsehood. Chin'ono's attorneys argue that the state is using a scrapped piece of law. He allegedly tweeted that a policeman struck and killed a child strapped on his mother's back. (VOA)
