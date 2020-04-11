50 Years Ago, Apollo 13 Moon Mission Became NASA’s ‘Successful Failure’
One of the most remarkable achievements in the U.S. space program wasn't reaching a goal, but preventing a disaster 50 years ago when a mission to land on the moon went horribly wrong. Kane Farabaugh revisits NASA's "successful failure” - when the eyes of the world focused on astronauts in peril.
