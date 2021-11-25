Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Set for Talks with Taliban Amid Afghanistan Hunger Crisis

US Set for Talks with Taliban Amid Afghanistan Hunger Crisis
Embed
US Set for Talks with Taliban Amid Afghanistan Hunger Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:23 0:00
Direct link

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will head to Doha, Qatar, next week for meetings with Taliban leaders, the State Department says. West told VOA the U.S. is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in the country, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent CindySaine reports

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG