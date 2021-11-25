US Set for Talks with Taliban Amid Afghanistan Hunger Crisis
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will head to Doha, Qatar, next week for meetings with Taliban leaders, the State Department says. West told VOA the U.S. is deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in the country, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent CindySaine reports
