US Finalizing Plans to Send Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine

The United States is finalizing plans to send Patriot missiles to aid Ukraine’s fight against the unprovoked Russian invasion, according to U.S. officials. Lawmakers are also nearing a deal on new humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

