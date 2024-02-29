Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Army Using Own Funding to Pay for Training of Ukrainian Forces

US Army Using Own Funding to Pay for Training of Ukrainian Forces
Embed
US Army Using Own Funding to Pay for Training of Ukrainian Forces

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:15 0:00
Direct link

The U.S. military has been forced to dip into its own funding to cover American training of Ukrainian forces, a strategy that could leave the Army short on finances in Europe as the Russian war on Ukraine enters its third year. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG