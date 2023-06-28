Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Ukraine Fights Russia With Various Aircraft While Waiting for F-16 Jets

Ukraine Fights Russia With Various Aircraft While Waiting for F-16 Jets
Embed
Ukraine Fights Russia With Various Aircraft While Waiting for F-16 Jets

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:22 0:00
Direct link

While Ukrainian pilots could soon be training to fly U.S.-made F-16s, analysts say the jet fighters won't be seen on the battlefield anytime soon. In the meantime, the Ukrainian military is using a variety of aircraft in the field. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG