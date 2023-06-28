Ukraine Fights Russia With Various Aircraft While Waiting for F-16 Jets
While Ukrainian pilots could soon be training to fly U.S.-made F-16s, analysts say the jet fighters won't be seen on the battlefield anytime soon. In the meantime, the Ukrainian military is using a variety of aircraft in the field. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
Episodes
-
June 26, 2023
Ukraine Battles Fierce Despite Chaos in Russia
-
-
June 25, 2023
Chamisa: Get Ready to Return to Zimbabwe
-
-
June 24, 2023
Maureen Ngwenya: Widows Neglected After Husband's Death
-
June 24, 2023
Widows: We Are Abused by Relatives