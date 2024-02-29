Uganda Authorities Say 30 Ugandans Stuck in Myanmar Scam Compounds
The Ugandan government says about 30 Ugandans are stuck in Myanmar, being forced to work as online scammers. Officials say they were lured there by traffickers with the promise of a job and are now being held by gangs who run the scamming operations. Halima Athumani and Mukasa Francis have more
