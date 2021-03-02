Trump CPAC ....
Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s policies at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Sunday, his first major speech after leaving office. He hinted but did not confirm whether he will run again in 2024. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
