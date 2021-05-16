Tendai Biti on Young Lawyers' High Court Victory
Tendai Biti speaking about the High Court ruling that Luke Malaba is no longer the country’s chief justice. But presidential spokesperson, George Charamba wrote on Twitter, that “Enjoy while it lasts!!!!!!! We are fighters, trust us!!!!!”. Reports say the state is planning to challenge the ruling.
