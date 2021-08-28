Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Soviet Coup Attempt Anniversary ...

Soviet Coup Attempt Anniversary ...
Embed
Soviet Coup Attempt Anniversary ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:32 0:00
Direct link

Thirty years ago, a group of Soviet hard-liners attempted a coup in the Soviet Union aimed at stopping reforms started by then President Mikhail Gorbachev. The coup failed in the course of three days but put in motion events that would forever change its course. VOA’s Daria Dieguts reports.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG