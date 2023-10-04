Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

SOS for People Living With Albinism in Zimbabwe

SOS for People Living With Albinism in Zimbabwe
Embed
SOS for People Living With Albinism in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:05 0:00
Direct link

A charity group in Zimbabwe is raising funds for a basic product that can be critical for people living with albinism – sunscreen. The group, called “The Noble Hands of Zimbabwe,” released a report in September saying 1 in 3 people with albinism in Zimbabwe die of skin cancer before the age of 40

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG