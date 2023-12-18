Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Sengezo Tshabangu to Block Gift Ostallos Siziba from Participating in February Parliamentary Byelection

Sengezo Tshabangu to Block Gift Ostallos Siziba from Participating in February Parliamentary Byelection
Embed
Sengezo Tshabangu to Block Gift Ostallos Siziba from Participating in February Parliamentary Byelection

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:53 0:00
Direct link

Nqobani Sithole, an attorney representing Sengezo Tshabangu , says they will file court papers seeking an order to bar him from participating in the February parliamentary byelection. Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC secretary general recalled several CCC MPs, including Siziba. (VOA)

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG