Sengezo Tshabangu to Block Gift Ostallos Siziba from Participating in February Parliamentary Byelection
Nqobani Sithole, an attorney representing Sengezo Tshabangu , says they will file court papers seeking an order to bar him from participating in the February parliamentary byelection. Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC secretary general recalled several CCC MPs, including Siziba. (VOA)
