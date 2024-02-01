Accessibility links

Scientists Try to Assess Wars’ Impact on Environment, Climate Change

Countries waging wars are more focused on winning battles than mitigating their environmental impact. But researchers — who say the environmental impact of active conflicts is substantial — are trying to measure wars' effects. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports. Carla Babb contributed.

