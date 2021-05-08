Policing Policy ...
The recent guilty verdict in the trial of the officer who killed George Floyd came after months of street demonstrations and calls for greater police accountability. Police reform faces an uphill climb in Congress, and as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, some worry it won’t go nearly far enough.
