NATO and G-7 leaders met for an emergency meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the explosion in eastern Poland. There were concerns the incident marked a significant escalation in Moscow's war on Ukraine. However, both Poland and NATO say the explosion was not caused by Russian attack. VOA's White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Bali.
Poland Explosion Overshadows G20 Bali Summit
