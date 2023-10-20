Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Operation Dudula Invades Foreigners' Spazas in South Africa

Operation Dudula Invades Foreigners' Spazas in South Africa
Embed
Operation Dudula Invades Foreigners' Spazas in South Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:09 0:00

Members of Operation Dudula invaded small shops in South Africa owned by foreigners where they were demanding that they should cease to operate as such businesses are set aside for locals. They were also claiming that these shops are selling expired goods. (Video: Thuso Khumalo)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG