Nelson Chamisa Urges CCC Lawmakers, Councilors to Disengage from Parliament And Local Authorities
The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change Nelson Chamisa has ordered the party's lawmakers and councillors to disengage from parliament and local authorities saying there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe. He is seeking regional and international intervention. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)
