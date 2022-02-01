Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Government Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy

Kenya Government Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy
Embed
Kenya Government Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00
Direct link

While Kenya has seen the percentage of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus gradually increase to 19%, some people - like nomadic herders - have been harder to reach. So, Kenyan authorities offered an incentive - herders who get the jab can also get medicines for their livestock.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG