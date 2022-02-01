Kenya Government Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy
While Kenya has seen the percentage of people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus gradually increase to 19%, some people - like nomadic herders - have been harder to reach. So, Kenyan authorities offered an incentive - herders who get the jab can also get medicines for their livestock.
