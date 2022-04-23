Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

biden.mp4

biden.mp4
Embed
biden.mp4

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:20 0:00
Direct link

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine that includes heavy artillery, tactical vehicles and armed drones. He said the weapons will support the country's needs amid Russia's pivot to refocus the war on the Donbas region.

See comments

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine that includes heavy artillery, tactical vehicles and armed drones. He said the weapons will support the country's needs amid Russia's pivot to refocus the war on the Donbas region. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG