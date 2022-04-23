US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine that includes heavy artillery, tactical vehicles and armed drones. He said the weapons will support the country's needs amid Russia's pivot to refocus the war on the Donbas region. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
