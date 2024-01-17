Iraqis Fear Further Attacks After Iran Missile Strikes
After overnight Iranian missile strikes hit Irbil, Iraq, killing four people and injuring six others, locals say they are afraid they will fall victim to a war they say they had no part in creating. VOA's Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Halan Akoiy in the village of Mala Omar.
