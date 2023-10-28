Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Inside a Drone Factory: How It Helps Ukraine’s Defense Efforts

Inside a Drone Factory: How It Helps Ukraine’s Defense Efforts
Embed
Inside a Drone Factory: How It Helps Ukraine’s Defense Efforts

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00

Brinc Drones is one of the U.S. companies shipping hundreds of drones to Ukraine. These drones are designed to help first responders survey the impacted areas of Russian shelling and find survivors. Adriy Borys visited the Brink manufacturing facility. Anna Rice narrates his story.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG