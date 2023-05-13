Accessibility links

How A Theater Production Helped Ukrainian Refugees Amid War

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war found refuge in the small town of Uzhhorod in Ukraine. A local theater director decided to stage the Shakespearean play, King Lear, to help refugees find some normalcy during the war. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

