Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Hong Kong Britain Visas ...

Hong Kong Britain Visas ...
Embed
Hong Kong Britain Visas ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:47 0:00
Direct link

Britain is preparing for tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens to apply for special visas to settle in the UK – after the government launched a new scheme offering fast-track citizenship to residents of the former British colony. Britain’s move, in response to China’s crackdown on basic freedoms

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG