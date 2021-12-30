Accessibility links

Ghana's Coastal Communities Threatened by Erosion, Sand Harvesting

Tidal waves and coastal erosion have submerged an entire fishing community on Ghana's eastern coast. Many villagers had already been relocated from past tidal waves and have petitioned the government for a permanent solution. Senanu Tord reports from the village of Fuvemeh in Ghana.



