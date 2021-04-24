Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Global Impact of Police Officer Chauvin's Trial ...

Global Impact of Police Officer Chauvin's Trial ...
Embed
Global Impact of Police Officer Chauvin's Trial ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:44 0:00
Direct link

The police killing of the 46-year-old black man George Floyd in Minneapolis last year sparked black Lives Matter protests around the world - and demands for a re-examination of injustice, racism and colonial history. So how will the guilty verdicts of Floyd’s murderer influence demands for change?

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG