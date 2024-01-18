Former Zimbabwean Commercial Farmers Thriving in Zambia
Some of the Zimbabwean farmers whose land the government seized for redistribution two decades ago moved to Zambia and have prospered. In the past year, those farmers started exporting food to Zimbabwe, which has been struggling with food insecurity, partly because of those land seizures.
