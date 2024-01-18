Accessibility links

Former Zimbabwean Commercial Farmers Thriving in Zambia

Some of the Zimbabwean farmers whose land the government seized for redistribution two decades ago moved to Zambia and have prospered. In the past year, those farmers started exporting food to Zimbabwe, which has been struggling with food insecurity, partly because of those land seizures.

