Drought in Lake Chad Region Heightens Conflicts Between Herders And Farmers
A drop in the levels of rainfall around Lake Chad in Cameroon has caused waterways to dry up and worsened the conflict between farmers and herders over scarce resources. Anne Nzouankeu reports from Kousseri, on the border with Chad , about efforts to make peace between the communities.
