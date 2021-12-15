Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Drought in Lake Chad Region Heightens Conflicts Between Herders And Farmers

Drought in Lake Chad Region Heightens Conflicts Between Herders And Farmers
Embed
Drought in Lake Chad Region Heightens Conflicts Between Herders And Farmers

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:46 0:00
Direct link

A drop in the levels of rainfall around Lake Chad in Cameroon has caused waterways to dry up and worsened the conflict between farmers and herders over scarce resources. Anne Nzouankeu reports from Kousseri, on the border with Chad , about efforts to make peace between the communities.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG