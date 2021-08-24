Digital Art ...
Beeple, NFT, Ethereum – words familiar mostly in the worlds of cryptocurrency and digital art. but they have revolutionized the art world and are now worth millions of dollars. Maxim Avloshenko looked into what exactly they are and why they are worth so much in this story, narrated by Anna Rice.
