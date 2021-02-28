Zimbabwe, Several African Nations Using Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines
As countries kick off vaccination campaigns in Africa amid mistrust over COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, health ministers are among the first ones to take the shots. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports on Senegal and Zimbabwe, two countries that began inoculating their populations using Sinopharm.
