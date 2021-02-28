Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe, Several African Nations Using Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines

Zimbabwe, Several African Nations Using Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines
Embed
Zimbabwe, Several African Nations Using Chinese Sinopharm Vaccines

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:37 0:00
Direct link

As countries kick off vaccination campaigns in Africa amid mistrust over COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, health ministers are among the first ones to take the shots. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports on Senegal and Zimbabwe, two countries that began inoculating their populations using Sinopharm.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG