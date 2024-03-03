Chamisa Supporter on Clashes WIth Job SIkhala Followers At Moreblessing Ali' Funeral
A woman who asked not to be identified talks about clashes between Chamisa and Job SIkhala followers who clashed at a funeral of Moreblessing Ali, who was killed by Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba almost 2 years ago. Her mutilated remains were stored at a Chitungwiza mortuary. (Video:Mlondolozi Ndlovu)
