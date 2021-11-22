Blinken Challenges African Leaders to Reform for Vibrant Future
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on African leaders to provide better governance for their people amid threats from violent extremism, rising authoritarianism and increasing corruption across the continent. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
