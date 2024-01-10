Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden Not Signaling for a Gaza Cease-Fire, White House Says

Biden Not Signaling for a Gaza Cease-Fire, White House Says
Embed
Biden Not Signaling for a Gaza Cease-Fire, White House Says

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:55 0:00

The White House continues to reject mounting calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, sending mixed signals amid President Joe Biden’s efforts to appease some Americans’ calls for a cease-fire. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

See comments

Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG