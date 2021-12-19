Biden Says Defeating COVID-19 Home, Worldwide His Top Priority
U.S. President Joe Biden says defeating the coronavirus pandemic – both at home and around the world – is his top priority. VOA looks at how he handled this unprecedented global and domestic challenge during his first year as president, with this report from White House correspondent Anita Powell.
Episodes
-
December 19, 2021
Understanding Dwarfism
-
December 18, 2021
US Facebook Papers
-
December 18, 2021
Turin Crane Collapse Kills 3
-
-
December 18, 2021
Livetalk, December 17, 2021: COVID-19, Farming And Other Issues
-
December 17, 2021
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Returns to India After Winning Crown