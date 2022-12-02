Accessibility links

Biden and Macron Say Russia Must Leave Ukraine for War to End

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed that they would never pressure Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, saying the US and France stand as united as ever with their NATO allies against Moscow's invasion. VOA's Cindy Saine reports.

