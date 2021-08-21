Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Biden Afghan Legacy ...

Biden Afghan Legacy ...
Embed
Biden Afghan Legacy ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:55 0:00
Direct link

President Joe Biden remains defiant amid a political storm triggered by the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the chaotic end of America’s longest war. Whether he can survive the crisis depends on many factors, including the safe evacuation of Americans. Patsy Widakuswara has more.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG