Biden Afghan Legacy ...
President Joe Biden remains defiant amid a political storm triggered by the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the chaotic end of America’s longest war. Whether he can survive the crisis depends on many factors, including the safe evacuation of Americans. Patsy Widakuswara has more.
Episodes
August 20, 2021
The Inside Story-The Fall of Kabul Episode 1
August 20, 2021
US Afghan Legacy ...
August 20, 2021
Photojournalist Honored for Iconic Images
August 19, 2021
Protecting Kids from COVID-19 Delta Variant
August 19, 2021
Coast vs Climate Part 3: Coastal Communities Struggling