Africa Cup of Nations Excites ZImbabweans Despite Warriors' Absence from Premier Soccer Event

Many Zimbabweans say they will be watching the Africa Cup of Nations games even if the country's Warriors are not participating this year/ Morden Ngwenya, former Highlanders vice chairperson, is among soccer lovers that are excited about the event, which kicks off in Ivory Coast Saturday.

