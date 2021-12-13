Afghan Civilians Fear Continuation of Violence as IS Mounts Attacks
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, attacks by the Islamic State affiliate have stepped up – especially in the country’s eastern Nangarhar province. Civilians in the region say they fear the threat of violence posed by the group known as the Islamic State-Khorasan, or IS-K.
Episodes
-
December 13, 2021
Biden Seeks to Reassure Ukraine Amid Fears of a Russian Invasion
-
December 13, 2021
Tornadoes Shred American Midwest
-
December 12, 2021
Torrential Rainfall in Bolivia Crashes Bridge to the Ground
-
December 12, 2021
Thousands Protest in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
-
-
December 12, 2021
Biden Seeks to Reassure Ukraine Amid Fears of a Russian Invasion