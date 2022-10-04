Zimbabwean Pens Book About Her Teenage Years in Nation's Liberation War
A Zimbabwean, Lindiwe Magaya, who participated in the war of liberation at a tender age, has written a book titled 'The Guarded One: A Child's Journey Through War. She saw it all at a ZIPRA camp in Zambia which was bombed by Rhodesian security forces. (Courtesy Video:Thamsanqa Ndlovu/Lindiwe Magaya)
Episodes
-
September 30, 2022
South African Mines Turn to Renewables Amid Energy Crisis
-
September 30, 2022
Women Dancing at Circumcision Ceremony ...
-
September 30, 2022
Chamisa: Incarceration of Job Sikhala, Others Very Sad
-
September 30, 2022
Chamisa: Right to Vote Critical for Zimbabwe's Democratization
-
September 30, 2022
Chamisa Says Zimbabweans Living in Diaspora Should Vote in Next Elections
-
Facebook Forum