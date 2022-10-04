Accessibility links

Zimbabwean Pens Book About Her Teenage Years in Nation's Liberation War

A Zimbabwean, Lindiwe Magaya, who participated in the war of liberation at a tender age, has written a book titled 'The Guarded One: A Child's Journey Through War. She saw it all at a ZIPRA camp in Zambia which was bombed by Rhodesian security forces. (Courtesy Video:Thamsanqa Ndlovu/Lindiwe Magaya)

