Zimbabwe has launched an emergency road repair program after a public outcry over the high death toll on the country’s roads. The nation’s roads are in bad shape after years of neglect by the government of the late president, Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe Launches Emergency Road Repair Program After Years of Neglect
