Learning English
Zanu PF's Tafadzwa Mugwadi Fuming Over Alleged Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Clashes Ahead of 2023 Elections
Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Zanu PF information and communications director, fuming over the alleged fighting between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his vice, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga ahead of the 2023 general elections. Former Zanu PF activists - Godfrey Tsenengamu and Jim Kunaka - claim that the two are fighting over the control of the party. (Video: Tafadzwa Mugwadi)

