Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA60 World
Episodes
About
VOA60 World - South Africa Mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu
December 27, 2021
VOA60 World - South Africa Mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu
South Africa Mourns Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Episodes
November 12, 2021
VOA60 World - Thousands of migrants continue to mass on the Poland-Belarus border
September 02, 2021
VOA60 World- 18 now dead from flooding in the northeast brought by Ida
August 25, 2021
VOA60 World- Crowds of desperate Afghans continued to gather outside of Kabul's airport Wednesday in hopes of evacuation
August 24, 2021
VOA60 World- Germany’s military reported Monday a firefight erupted outside the north gate at Kabul’s airport,
August 20, 2021
VOA60 World- NATO said more than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capita
August 20, 2021
VOA60 World - American forces will evacuate as many people as possible from the Kabul airport
